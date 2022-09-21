Norfolk man pleads guilty to federal charges from April 2021 shooting

26-year-old Louis Bernard Lee III was convicted Wednesday of being a felon in the possession of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun that was used in an April 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors said Lee was stopped by ODU police for speeding on May 7, 2021. Inside his vehicle, police found two guns as well as ammunition.

Lee, who was already a convicted felon and not allowed to possess guns, also had an outstanding warrant for attempted malicious wounding stemming from a shooting on April 26, 2021.

Court documents said Lee admitted he used one of the guns in the April shooting. He was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court to four years in prison back in December of 2021.