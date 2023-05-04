DOJ: Norfolk man operated house for distributing 'zombie drug'

William Griggs, 54, faces several charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl mixed with xylazine.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly operating drug houses to distribute the so-called "zombie drug," a mixture of xylazine and fentanyl.

William Griggs, 54, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl mixed with xylazine, opening two drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl mixed with xylazine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Griggs operated two drug-involved houses in Norfolk in February 2023, where he stored and packaged the "zombie drug" for distribution, and stored and packaged cocaine.

According to the DOJ, xylazine is a powerful sedative that has only been approved for veterinary use by the FDA.

"Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning," the DOJ wrote in a news release. "People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis -- the rotting of human tissue -- that may lead to amputation."