2 Norfolk men plead guilty to armed robbery, rape charges in 2021 home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. — Two Norfolk men pleaded guilty on Wednesday to armed robbery and rape charges stemming from a 2021 home invasion.

Dameron Wright and Deandre Ward, both 20, robbed a Norfolk mother and her son at gunpoint inside her Norfolk home and sexually abused the woman, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The crime happened on Oct. 2, 2021. Afterward, the Norfolk Police Department responded and helped the woman get a sexual assault examination at Chesapeake Forensic Specialists. Police seized the linens from the rooms where Ward and Wright sexually assaulted the victim, later discovering that they had DNA from the suspects.

In the days following, police in Norfolk and Virginia Beach arrested the two suspects.

Wright pleaded guilty to rape, forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of those felonies. Ward pleaded guilty to the same charges with another count each of rape and forcible sodomy.