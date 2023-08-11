Norfolk man gets 13 years in prison for 2021 Grandy Village murder

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to a murder that happened in 2021 in Grandy Village.
Friday, 22-year-old Curtis E. Copeland Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 31-year-old Eddie Moet Jenkins.
On March 17, 2021, police responded to the 600 block of Wiley Drive and found Jenkins dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police arrested Copeland later that same day.
A Norfolk judge sentenced Copeland to 13 years in prison, with another nine years suspended on the conditions that he will not have contact with Jenkins' family or witnesses and that he complete 10 years of uniform good behavior.