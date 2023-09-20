Norfolk man pleads guilty to shooting another man in the head during 2021 argument

It happened at an apartment in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road on the evening of June 12, 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges stemming from a 2021 argument that turned violent and ended with another man being shot in the head, according to the City of Norfolk.

In a release on Wednesday, the city said Travarish Carpenter, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident happened at an apartment in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road on the evening of June 12, 2021. Carpenter was thrown out of the apartment when a fight sparked between him and the victim.

Nearly 45 minutes after the initial fight, officials said Carpenter returned to the apartment and started to bang on the apartment's front door. When the victim answered the door another argument ensued, but this time Carpenter pointed a gun at the victim, prompting the victim to close the door. Carpenter then fired a shot through the door, striking the victim in his head.

The victim had to undergo multiple surgeries, required a skin graft for his scalp and is still suffering from loss of motor skills, balance issues and partial paralysis.

Carpenter was previously convicted of the same crime -- malicious wounding -- in Chesapeake in 2015. He was still on probation when the 2021 shooting happened.

Nearly two months after the shooting, the Norfolk Police Department arrested Carpenter and extradited him to Norfolk from Bloomington, Illinois where he was found.