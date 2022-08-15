Norfolk man pleads guilty to identity theft scheme targeting Navy Federal Credit Union

According to the Dept. of Justice, 28-year-old Taimak Peters was involved in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal Credit Union out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud in connection with a fraud scheme targeting Navy Federal Credit Union.

From around April through July 2018, Peters, along with others, reportedly stole the identities of various people. They then established accounts at Navy Federal Credit Union and applied for automobile loans in the victims’ names.

According to court documents, once these loans were approved, a conspirator would go to a Navy Federal Branch, retrieve the loan check, then take it to a different branch to cash.

In court, Peters admitted to supplying stolen identities on at least three transactions, which caused Navy Federal Credit Union to lose over $57,000. In total, the Navy Federal Credit Union lost more than $300,000.

Peters is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.

Three other co-conspirators were already sentenced for their roles. Those individuals are: