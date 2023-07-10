Norfolk man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl many times over the course of a year

The child told investigators the man had convinced her to engage in various sexual acts in exchange for treats.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man pleaded guilty in Norfolk Monday to sexually abusing a child over the course of an entire year.

According to a spokesperson for the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 52-year-old Kelvin D. Mapp entered guilty pleas to three felony charges, and the pleas were accepted by Judge Joseph C. Lindsey in Norfolk Circuit Court.

The child - a 5-year-old girl - told her parents in January 2022 that Mapp, who apparently looked after her on many different occasions, had convinced her to engage in various sexual acts in exchange for treats.

(Editor's note: The Commonwealth's Attorney's spokesperson included details of the crimes which Mapp committed. However, the details are graphic, and 13News Now will not share them here as they're inappropriate for some readers and unnecessary to adequately report the story.)

According to the spokesperson, Police investigators conducted a forensic interview with her after her parents reported what their daughter told them Mapp had been doing to her. Mapp was then arrested on January 21, 2022, and after waiving his Miranda rights, confessed to investigators that he had committed the acts that the little girl had described.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi commented: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and we will hold accountable the people who abuse them. I commend the brave girl who came forward and her parents who made a prompt report to the police and followed through with this prosecution.”

The spokesperson recommended that anyone who has fallen victim to such a crime, including but not limited to child or sexual abuse, contact the Norfolk Family Justice Center, which can provide resources. For more information, please visit norfolkfjc.org, call 757-330-0376 or stop by the NFJC inside the Park Place Multi-Services Center at 606 W. 29th St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.