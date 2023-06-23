A story 'as old as Cain and Abel and just as tragic' | Norfolk man sentenced for killing brother

Police had no leads or motive for the death until two nights later when the victim's brother turned himself in with the help of several family members.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of his brother.

Prosecutors said that early on the morning of June 5, 2022, police were called to the 100 block of Hough Avenue, which is near Colonna's Shipyard. That's where officers found 28-year-old Terrell Locker suffering from a single stab wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had no leads or motive for the death until two nights later when Terrell's brother, 30-year-old Tevin Locker, turned himself in with the help of several family members.

Locker reportedly told an officer, "I was involved in an accidental stabbing on Hough Avenue on Sunday."

When Locker was brought before a magistrate to be charged, he told the judge, "All I have to say is I was attacked."

Prosecutors said Terrell was significantly taller and heavier than his older brother. Tevin Locker had a small cut on his hand but no other injuries when he turned himself in.

The exact circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unknown.

Tevin Locker was originally charged with second-degree murder, but he later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The judge accepted the plea due in part to the history between the brothers, Locker turning himself in, and the parents of the brothers -- both victim and defendant -- asking the Commonwealth "take mitigating facts into account in fashioning the plea offer."

At Tevin Locker's sentencing Friday, a family member described Terrell as a loving brother when sober but when drunk, he would treat Tevin "as a punching bag."

Terrell's autopsy showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than .19 at the time of his death.