Norfolk man sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing his child

NORFOLK, Virginia — A Norfolk man will serve 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of his child in October of 2021.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, a judge sentenced 51-year-old Albert Leon Waiters on Friday to 30 total years, with 20 years suspended.

The suspended sentence is conditioned upon "uniform good behavior while in prison and for five years following his release, indeterminate supervised probation, sex offender treatment, no unsupervised contact with minors, regular polygraph testing, no alcohol or drug use, no pornography, and no contact with the victim," the CA said in a press release.

Waiters had prior convictions from 2011 for taking indecent liberties with a different child in his custody and aggravated sexual battery, according to the release.