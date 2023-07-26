x
Crime

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years for abducting his child's mother

Prosecutors said James Hunter II kidnapped the woman in May of 2022 because he was upset that she had her boyfriend around their child.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man will serve time in prison for abducting his child's mother.

A judge sentenced 32-year-old James Hunter II to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said he kidnapped the woman in May of last year because he was upset that she had her boyfriend around their child. We're told Hunter placed a gun against her head and forced her into a car while she was heading to work.

Prosecutors say he strangled her to keep her from screaming, zip-tied her hands, and left the area. Police in Hocking County, Ohio, stopped his car and freed the woman.

