Norfolk man sentenced for carjacking man he met online

Keshawn Hunt reportedly said, at the time he was charged, that he "did what I had to do" due to the victim’s allegedly misleading statements about his gender.

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge sentenced a Norfolk man to three years in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, in January, 20-year-old Keshawn Hunt agreed to meet someone he'd been talking to online.

The victim, who identifies as a man, had initially posed as a woman online. However, the victim confessed "to his true gender identity before the two agreed to meet," the Norfolk CA said.

According to the Norfolk CA, Hunt met the victim and stole his car at gunpoint.

Hunt was arrested in February. He reportedly told a magistrate at the time he was charged that he "did what I had to do" due to the victim’s allegedly misleading statements about his gender.

Hunt pleaded guilty in May to felony carjacking, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wearing a mask while committing a felony.