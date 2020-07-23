Norfolk man sentenced for abusing disabled adult son

57-year-old Philip Arenz pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court to two felony counts of Abuse or Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult.

NORFOLK, Va. — Weeks after a Norfolk mother was sentenced for abusing her adult disabled son, the victim's father also pleaded guilty for his involvement in the abuse.

Arenz was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years suspended, resulting in three years of active time to serve. Several other conditions were also put in place.

Arenz's wife, Georgia, was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison.

The couple was arrested in May of 2018, following an investigation into the care of their adult son, who has cerebral palsy.

According to court documents, the parents were arrested after taking their son to the hospital, where doctors found him dehydrated and starved. Prosecutors also said he had been covered in feces and had bedsores filled with maggots.