Norfolk man sentenced for committing several burglaries over three days in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who committed a series of break-ins over a three-day period in December 2022 was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary.



According to the facts presented by the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, 51-year-old Roger Lee Hess Jr. broke into eight different businesses, stealing cash from six of them. All of the crimes were captured on video.



Hess admitted to committing some of the burglaries but claimed he was drunk on all of the dates in question, and couldn't remember everything he'd done.



Hess pleaded guilty to six counts of statutory burglary, and the Judge accepted his plea. He then sentenced him to one and a half active years in prison, with an additional five years suspended on the conditions that Hess complete substance abuse treatment, have five years of uniform good behavior, and an as-yet-to-be-decided period of supervised probation.