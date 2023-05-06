Norfolk man sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison following rape conviction

Lachlan Mullins was charged with rape in October 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old man from Norfolk was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for rape on Friday after a jury conviction earlier this year, city officials confirmed.

Lachlan Mullins was charged with raping a woman he met at a bar in October 2021, city officials said. He was convicted in June of this year.

The incident happened on June 5, 2021, after Mullins left the bar with the victim and several of her friends, ending up at her residence with several people.

One of the victim's friends witnessed the rape and pleaded with Mullins to stop, according to testimony presented during the trial. It happened while the victim was experiencing a blackout, according to officials.

After a three-day trial and nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury found Mullins guilty as charged.

Judge Robert Rigney sentenced Mullins to 12 years and 11 months in prison; five years were suspended on the condition that he completes sex offender treatment and three years of good behavior, according to a news release.

“I hope that the conviction and sentence offer the victim some closure and help her in her healing,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi in the release. “Once again, I thank her and her friend for their bravery and their help in securing accountability.”

Anyone who has fallen victim to crime, including sexual assault, can access resources available at the Norfolk Family Justice Center by visiting its website or calling 757-330-0376.