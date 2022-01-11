Norfolk man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder using a hammer

Interviews revealed to investigators that Hoaglund and Bilal had gotten into an argument the night prior to the murder.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office sentenced a Norfolk man to 17 years in prison on January 10 for second-degree murder.

Matthew Gene Hoaglund, 46, of Norfolk pleaded guilty on September 13, 2021, to murdering another man with a hammer.

The murder happened on February 10, 2021, according to attorneys. A woman returned to her home on Redkirk Lane in Virginia Beach to find her roommate and the victim, Daoud Bilal, 58, covered in blood and unresponsive.

Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, and an autopsy revealed that Bilal's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head from a hammer. He had been struck twice.

He also had traces of fentanyl, heroin and ethanol in his system, but while this was a factor, it ultimately did not cause his death, according to the evidence.

Interviews revealed to investigators that Hoaglund and Bilal had gotten into an argument the night prior to the murder. Hoaglund had given Bilal fake money for heroin, and he had refused to sell any additional drugs to him.

Blood stains were found in Hoaglund's car, and the hammer was recovered after Hoaglund's wife told investigators that he had thrown it out the window while driving on the on-ramp to I-64 West, according to a statement. Blood stains on the weapon confirmed it had been used on Bilal.