Norfolk man sentenced for sexually abusing his daughter

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Norfolk man to five years behind bars for the aggravated sexual battery of his own daughter.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jermaine Dodd molested his daughter on two occasions in June 2021.

The child told other family members what happened, and they took her to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, where doctors collected DNA.

Dodd was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022, to two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.