Norfolk man sentenced for sexually abusing his daughter

Jermaine Dodd was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022, to two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.
NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Norfolk man to five years behind bars for the aggravated sexual battery of his own daughter.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jermaine Dodd molested his daughter on two occasions in June 2021.

The child told other family members what happened, and they took her to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, where doctors collected DNA.

Dodd was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022, to two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Dodd to five years in prison, with another five years suspended on the conditions that Dodd have no contact with the child and that he complete an indeterminate period of supervised probation, sex offender registration, and all the recommendations from his psycho-sexual evaluation.

