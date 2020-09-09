Norfolk man wanted in connection with Interstate 264 shooting in Portsmouth

Shyheim Thomas Collins, 22, is believed to be staying in the Curry Park community of Norfolk. He is considered armed and dangerous.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police are looking for a Norfolk man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth.

Shyheim Thomas Collins, 22, is wanted on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding with the intent to maim, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened sometime after midnight on Sept. 4 near Portsmouth Boulevard. A minivan and Lincoln Town Car were driving eastbound on the interstate when Collins, driving the minivan, pulled beside the passenger side of the Lincoln and began shooting.

The passenger in the Lincoln was hit by gunfire. The driver immediately drove to a Wawa off Frederick Boulevard where they called police.

The male passenger was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The male driver was not injured.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Collins is believed to be staying in the Curry Park community of Norfolk.

He is considered armed and dangerous.