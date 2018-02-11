A woman was found dead in a Norfolk hotel room back in July, and her death has just been ruled a homicide on Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk performed an autopsy and determined an undetermined death was actually a homicide. The woman, 48-year-old Cassandra T. Saunders, was found around 12:30 p.m. on July 15 at the Ramada Inn located at 515 North Military Highway.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, Saunders was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not released the manner of death or other details surrounding this case. As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

