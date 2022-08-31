Norfolk men arrested for allegedly robbing, assaulting woman in Virginia Beach

The robbery happened in the 4300 block of Holland Road, which is in the area of Mount Trashmore.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Norfolk were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Virginia Beach.

Taquan Robinson, 18, Taveon Calhoun, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The robbery happened in the 4300 block of Holland Road, which is in the area of Mount Trashmore. Officers first learned about the robbery around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the woman was loading groceries into a car when the suspects approached, demanded "property" from her and assaulted her. Then, police say they drove away.

Police officers with the Crime Suppression Squad quickly found the car they allegedly sped off in. After a vehicle and foot chase, and with help from Norfolk police officers, the three suspects were taken into custody.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call detectives at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.