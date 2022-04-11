Court documents reveal disturbing details about Norfolk mother's assault

With her son in the next room, documents reveal gang members strangled her, tried to snap her neck, stabbed her, and even poured bleach down her throat.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the initial arrests of 10 individuals on June 12, 2020.

Two Norfolk alleged gang members are scheduled to go to trial next week. Investigators said they face several charges for allegedly beating and attempting to murder a Norfolk mother.

Newly filed court documents paint a disturbing picture of what happened when that woman wanted out of a gang and tried to get away.

In April of 2020, documents note she joined a gang called the "Rollin’ 20s Outlaw Bloods."

According to paperwork filed last week in Norfolk Circuit Court, part of the initiation involved frequent beatings from female gang members.

On April 23, 2020, the victim went to a gang member’s house with her two-year-old son. While there, gang members beat her.

At that point, the paperwork details she told the group’s leader that she wanted to get out of the gang. According to documents, the highest-ranking female insisted on killing her because she knew too much about the gang.

She tried to get away in her car with her son, but documents said a gang member dragged her back inside.

With her son in the next room, documents reveal those gang members strangled her, tried to snap her neck, stabbed her multiple times, and even poured bleach down her throat.

After that, the paperwork said two male gang members put her in her car, drove several blocks away and shot her multiple times. One bullet went through her right eye and exited her right ear. The two men then left her in the front seat.

They also drove the victim’s son to a West Ghent neighborhood, pushed the toddler out of the car and drove off. Court documents said a trash truck driver found the little boy in the rain hours later.

The victim is alive after multiple surgeries but will battle lifelong medical and emotional trauma, according to the documents.