Mother demanding answers after son, 25, shot in Norfolk

Melissa Hall said her son, Brandon Hall, has been unconscious in the hospital since Friday.

NORFOLK, Va. — As 25-year-old Brandon Hall undergoes his second surgery at Sentara Norfolk General, outside the hospital, his mother has been demanding answers.

“One night changed his life forever," Melissa Hall said. “Nobody got a hold of me. I mean nobody. I have no answers; I have more questions than answers, and I don’t see how this is possible.”

Brandon has been unconscious in the hospital since Friday, unable to breathe on his own. His mother, Melissa, said she has yet to hear from police.

She told 13News Now someone shot Brandon Friday night and now he’s in bad shape in the ICU.

“Right now his intestines are outside of his stomach," Hall said. "I pray that his bowels are ok, but if they have to remove more of his bowels, then he has a colostomy bag.”

Hall was not there the night her son was injured. She’s only heard parts of the story from others. She said there was an argument between her son’s friend and another person that escalated outside a home on Garfield Drive.

“They were just sitting in the yard. My son tried to say, ‘Calm down, go back in your house.’ And boom, boom, boom! Lays off all rounds of guns," Hall said.

She said bystanders called 911 and put pressure on her son’s wounds.

“If it was not for her calling as soon as she heard my son screaming, ‘I’m hit!’ He wouldn’t have made it," Hall said. "And I want to thank Joan who is another person who put pressure on my son until the ambulance got there, because he would not have made it if it wasn’t for her.”

Hall said her son will need more surgeries, and then, physical therapy. She’s launched a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Her son is uninsured.

“The outpouring of love that people have shown for my son is greatly appreciated. It’s a long road of recovery,” she said. “From this incident. Just from this one night. My son, for the rest of his life, is surgery after surgery.”

We reached out to Norfolk police for more details on the shooting and a possible suspect, but have not heard back.