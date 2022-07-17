Norfolk neighborhoods on high alert amid instances of thieves targeting cars, worker trucks

Some locals said they are dealing with a rise in thieves stealing cars or taking things out of them. A Norfolk civic league shared part of its plan to combat crime.

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents from multiple neighborhoods in Norfolk described recent auto thefts and attempted thefts as "brazen" and said some took place in broad daylight. They also said workers with service trucks are among the latest victims.

In the Meadowbrook Forest or Hunt Club Point area of the city, some neighbors claimed a group of suspects tried getting into a landscaper's truck along Springmeadow Boulevard.

Neighbors said the landscaper tried running after them, and someone shot him multiple times. The injured man should survive, according to a Norfolk Police Department spokesperson.

About 20 minutes away in the West Ghent community, a neighbor on the Nextdoor app posted that someone robbed an exterminator's work truck on Mallory Court several days ago.

In the coming days, members of the local civic league plan to post fliers promoting safety.

"For us, it's just about what we can do as people. We can't really change huge systems, but we can effectuate change in our neighborhood," said Kayce White.

White leads the safety committee for the West Ghent Civic League.

"To help neighbors get to know one another, keep their homes more secure and their valuables more secure," said White. "We are seeing a shortage with our police officers. Everyone's doing the best they can, but we're in a situation now where we have to take charge, be part of our community, really fill in the gaps where needed and be there for each other. So, we're hoping to get a flier on every single door."

White also hopes other civic leagues in Norfolk follow suit with similar safety campaign initiatives.

Comments on the same Nextdoor thread suggested thieves have targeted catalytic converters, as well as cars and trucks in other areas such as Larchmont and Lochhaven.