Woman leads police on chase in Norfolk after hitting officer in parking lot

Kayla Gilchrist allegedly struck a Norfolk police officer with her car and then led police on a chase. An innocent bystander was also hurt during the pursuit.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly struck a Norfolk police officer with her car, and then led police on a chase. An innocent bystander was also hurt during the pursuit, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Police said it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. Investigators had been standing in the parking lot for Hair of the Dog Eatery and Chorizo Mexican Eatery on Hampton Boulevard when a car hit one of them, and then immediately fled from the parking lot.

The investigator suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay, police said.

Norfolk police said an officer spotted the vehicle around 11:40 a.m. stopped in the 500 block of W. 21st Street. The officer reportedly tried pulling it over, but the vehicle began to drive away, which began the pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect allegedly hit another car at the intersection of W. 39th Street and Colley Avenue. The driver in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect continued to flee, hitting another parked car before finally coming to a stop after hitting a telephone pole on Michigan Avenue.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Kayla B. Gilchrist, then got out and ran. She was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Gilchrist was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was then booked into Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police said Gilchrist is charged with:

Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Eluding

Hit & Run

Obstruction

Trespassing

Fail to Yield the Right of Way

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road

Fail to Obey Highway Sign (2 counts)

Burglary