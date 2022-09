NPD said the officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night. The officer is expected to survive.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was shot near Ballentine Boulevard Wednesday night.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., an officer-involved shooting happened in the 2700 block of Vincent Avenue. That's in the Ballentine Place neighborhood of the city.

The officer is expected to be okay and the family has been notified.