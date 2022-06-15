Norfolk police arrest 19-year-old for 3 attempted carjackings at MacArthur Center

19-year-old Amari James is accused of coming to the MacArthur Center three separate times in a two-day span and trying to rob people of their cars at gunpoint.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was just arrested for allegedly taking several vehicles at gunpoint from people at the MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department says Amari D. James, 19, is facing two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of shooting at a moving vehicle, and several charges for using a gun and wearing a mask while committing felonies.

The cases span through Monday and Tuesday, June 13 and 14.

Investigators think James was the person who approached someone with a gun just after 4:30 p.m. Monday and took their car from the South Parking Garage.

Then, police claim he came back at 10:15 p.m., a few hours later, and shot at someone's car in the North Parking Garage when they wouldn't hand it over to him. In that instance, the victim got away, and nobody was hurt.

The next carjacking attempt happened Tuesday a little before 2:30 p.m..

A man walked up to someone and demanded for their vehicle at gunpoint. Police said this was in one of the mall's garages, but they didn't say which one.

By the time police got to the scene, that carjacker had already driven away. The victim wasn't hurt.

Police think James is behind all three robbery attempts.

He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail, and wasn't offered bond.