Norfolk Police arrest 4 in Grandy Village homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department announced Tuesday that officers had arrested four men after investigating a deadly shooting from March 17.

Early that morning, responders were sent to the 600 block of Wiley Drive to help someone who had reportedly been shot. Eddie M. Jenkins, 31, was seriously injured, and declared dead at the scene.

The first day of the investigation into Jenkins' death, Curtis E. Copeland, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sent to the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Since that update, police have also arrested Markell Scott, 18, William Gainer, 18, and Raevon Gordon, 19.

The three Norfolk men were each charged with conspiracy and use of a firearm.

They were also sent to the Norfolk City Jail, and were not offered bond.