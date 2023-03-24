Norfolk officers arrest abduction suspect following police chase

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers arrested a man wanted for domestic assault and abduction following a police chase Friday.
According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the 3900 block of Cape Henry Avenue for an abduction report at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say 22-year-old Raekwon J. Jones refused to release the victim from his car and a police pursuit ensued.
The chase ended in Chesapeake when Jones reportedly fled from his car and was taken into custody. NPD says Chesapeake police helped with the arrest.
Jones was charged with domestic assault, abduction and eluding police.