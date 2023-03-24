Norfolk officers arrest abduction suspect following police chase

The chase ended in Chesapeake when the suspect reportedly fled from his car and was taken into custody.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officers arrested a man wanted for domestic assault and abduction following a police chase Friday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the 3900 block of Cape Henry Avenue for an abduction report at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say 22-year-old Raekwon J. Jones refused to release the victim from his car and a police pursuit ensued.

The chase ended in Chesapeake when Jones reportedly fled from his car and was taken into custody. NPD says Chesapeake police helped with the arrest.