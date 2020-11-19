Norfolk Police arrest, charge man with slashing tires, damaging cars in Ghent

Pedro Falcoff, 45, was charged with destroying property worth more than $1,000, destroying property worth less than $1,000, throwing objects at a vehicle and assault

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Norfolk Police Department announced they'd made an arrest while investigating a string of car damages in Ghent.

Norfolk resident Pedro Falcoff, 45, was charged with destroying property worth more than $1,000, destroying property worth less than $1,000, throwing objects at a vehicle and "simple assault."

This comes after several residents from that district reported having their tires slashed and windshields broken. 13News Now interviewed them when damage reports surfaced in late October.

In the department's release, investigators said the cars were being vandalized at night.

Falcoff is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.