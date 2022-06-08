Norfolk police arrest man accused of stabbing his brother to death

The case started in the early morning hours of June 5, when police officers got a call about a possible stabbing near Colonna's Shipyard.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of stabbing his brother to death.

A statement from the police department says the case started in the early morning hours of June 5, when they got a call about a possible stabbing in the 100 block of Hough Avenue, which is near Colonna's Shipyard.

The officers who responded to the call found Terrell Locker, who was hurt from a stabbing. Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.

Officers charged 29-year-old Tevin Locker, Terrell's brother, with charges of second-degree murder.

He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no option for bond.