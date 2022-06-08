Norfolk police arrest man accused of stabbing his brother to death

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of stabbing his brother to death.
A statement from the police department says the case started in the early morning hours of June 5, when they got a call about a possible stabbing in the 100 block of Hough Avenue, which is near Colonna's Shipyard.
The officers who responded to the call found Terrell Locker, who was hurt from a stabbing. Medics rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.
Officers charged 29-year-old Tevin Locker, Terrell's brother, with charges of second-degree murder.
He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no option for bond.
If you know anything that could help detectives as they keep investigating this case, please call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online.