Norfolk Police: Barricade situation in Norview area ends peacefully

Police in Norfolk said a barricade situation in a Norview neighborhood has been resolved peacefully and a man is in custody.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a barricade situation in a Norview neighborhood has been resolved peacefully.

A few minutes before 3 p.m., the department tweeted about the situation in the 6500 block of Diesel Court. That's on a street between Chesapeake Boulevard and the Hampton Roads Beltway.

Police didn't say what led up to the situation, or how many people were involved. The spokesperson did ask that people avoid the area while they work to find a solution.

At 3:51 p.m. police tweeted an update saying the incident had ended peacefully and that "a man has been taken into custody."

No other information was immediately available.