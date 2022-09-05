Norfolk police find man, boy shot in Calvert Square area

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 800 block of Bagnall Road after learning about gunshots heard there. That's in the Calvert Square area.
A spokesman said responders found two people who were hurt: a man, and a child. Sgt. William Pickering didn't share the ages of the victims, but said they were both males.
This comes just a few weeks after police officers found a 17-year-old boy shot on the same road.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. Tipsters can stay anonymous.