Norfolk police find man dead on Little Bay Ave, investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, when Norfolk Police went to check on the well-being a man, they found him unresponsive - and now, investigators are looking at the case as a possible homicide.

A release from the department said they arrived at the scene, the 1000 block of Little Bay Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m.

They found the man in his apartment, and declared him dead there.

Police did not say if there was an apparent cause of death.

Investigators are waiting to reveal his name until his family has been contacted about the incident.