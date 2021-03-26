Norfolk Police cracking down on illegal gambling, charge vape shop

Police said they seized illegal gaming stations, computers and $5,000 from Dragon Vapes on E. Little Creek Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department's anti-crime division charged Dragon Vapes with illegal gambling after a Thursday investigation.

It's the second vape shop to face gambling charges in Norfolk this month.

Investigators had gotten reports that people were gambling at Dragon Vapes illicitly.

Police said they seized illegal gaming stations, computers and $5,000 from the E. Little Creek Road store.

Two people, 55-year-old Jimmie Hicks of North Carolina and 35-year-old Monika Torrence of Norfolk, were charged with counts related to illegal gambling.

The division is continuing to search for illegal gambling at Norfolk businesses, and said if you see anything suspicious, to call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.