NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department are investigating another shooting after a violent week.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. for for a shooting in the 900 block of E. Charlotte Street.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting comes after a week of violence.

It started Tuesday at 8 p.m. when a man was seriously injured on Wolcott Avenue.

Police were able to arrest Ray D. Williams for that shooting.

Hours later on Tuesday, two men were shot and killed in a shooting in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue. The first victim, 39-year-old Percell Williams, was found in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The next morning, Norfolk police tweeted that a second victim, 39-year-old Kenny Williams, had been found in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue.

Darrell W. Long, 50, was stabbed to death in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue around 10:30 p.m Tuesday.

Matthew Bass, 44, was arrested in Long's death.

The violence continued Thursday night when three men were injured in a shooting in the 3300 block of Lyons Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

The Norfolk police did have someone in custody shortly after the shooting.

Following the triple shooting, there was a double shooting in the 800 block of Granby Street near Bob's Gun Shop Friday at 1:45 a.m. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the second victim was treated at the scene.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone said a new public health committee will address gun violence throughout the city. He said the violence is a "public health issue."

Chief Boone said in his 30-year career working as a police officer, he realizes that homicides greatly impact young black men. He elaborated that this wasn't an issue just in Norfolk, but in any city that looks like Norfolk.

"In Norfolk, the suspect, as well as the victim, generally are black males," Chief Boone said in the press conference. "That's generally the case in 93 to 94 percent of these incidents."

So, the committee Boone plans to start will work to target black males between the ages of 15 and 34. It will work to systematically address the issue of gun violence.