Police responded to the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road around 5 a.m., and found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said they got a call about a shooting in the early morning hours of July 5.

Police responded to the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road around 5 a.m., and found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

By about 2 p.m., police had not shared information about any potential motives or suspects in the case.