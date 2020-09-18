Norfolk Police investigate fatal shooting on East Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, Norfolk Police said they had declared a man dead at the scene of a shooting on East Little Creek Road.
Now, they're investigation the circumstances that might have lead to the crime.
Police said initial calls about the incident came in around 8:20 p.m.
When responders got to the scene, in the 300 block of that road, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police did not initially share his identity.
The department's tweet said he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. To aid police, call tips in to the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.