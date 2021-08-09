Norfolk police investigate shooting on B Avenue

Officers say they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 800 block of B Avenue.

Detectives are seeking answers after a person was left hurt from a shooting on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said on Aug. 7, around 1:15 p.m., they were sent to the 800 block of B Avenue after a call came in about a shooting there.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who was hurt from being shot.

Police said he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.