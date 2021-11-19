Norfolk Police investigate late-night shooting in Ocean View area

Officials didn't share many details about the scene, but said the man they found was seriously hurt. The victim hasn't been named.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man may not survive after he was shot in the Ocean View area of Norfolk Thursday night.

The Norfolk Police Department was called to 2nd Bay Street and E. Ocean View Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. to investigate a shooting there. That's not far from Bay Oaks Park.

Officials didn't share many details about the scene, but said the man they found was seriously hurt. The victim hasn't been named.

There wasn't any word about possible suspects by midnight.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve this shooting, call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.