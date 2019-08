NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured one man.

According to emergency dispatchers, a call for a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue came in at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have arrested someone in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.