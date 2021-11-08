Two people injured in shooting in Norfolk

Police said the shooting happened in the Olde Huntersville area of the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note : The original information provided to us indicated there were two shootings within minutes each other. Police said later that although two people were hurt, there was one shooting. Our story has been updated to reflect the latter information.

Police said two people were hurt in a shooting that took place in Olde Huntersville Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Police Department said that officers went to the 700 block of C Ave. around 11:25 p.m. after they received a report about gunfire. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot.

While the officers were on C Avenue, they found out about another man who'd been shot. He was in the 1400 block of Church St.

Medics took both men to the hospital. They expected each one to survive.