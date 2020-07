Police didn't have information on the victim's condition by 7:30 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Hampton Boulevard.

The city's dispatch service confirmed that the call came in around 5:50 p.m.

There was no information immediately available about the condition of the victim - or if police had any suspect information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.