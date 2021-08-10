x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three injured in two separate Norfolk shootings

Two shootings came in within minutes of each other, dispatch confirmed.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk dispatch confirmed that officers are responding to two shootings that were called in within minutes of each other. 

The first call came in at 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in the 700 block of C Avenue in Norfolk.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The second call came in around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1400 block of Church Street near Johnson Ave. 

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, both were no life-threatening. 