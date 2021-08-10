Three injured in two separate Norfolk shootings

Two shootings came in within minutes of each other, dispatch confirmed.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk dispatch confirmed that officers are responding to two shootings that were called in within minutes of each other.

The first call came in at 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in the 700 block of C Avenue in Norfolk.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The second call came in around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1400 block of Church Street near Johnson Ave.