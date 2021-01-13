Norfolk police charge man in summer shooting that hurt 5, including infant

Police said Norfolk resident Kimahni Lankford, 20, will face five counts of malicious wounding, and five counts of use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Aug. 26, 2020.

Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said they had charged a man with hurting five people, including a one-month-old baby, in a summer shooting.

The incident happened on Aug. 25, around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Rd.

When police were called to the scene to respond to a shooting, they found three men, one woman and a baby girl shot.

The 24, 25 and 30-year-old men and the 22-year-old woman were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for their injuries. The baby was rushed to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters with life-threatening wounds.

A release from the department said Lankford was already in the Norfolk City Jail (for a different matter) when he was charged in the shooting. They said he was being held there without bond, and will continue to be.