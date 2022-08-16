Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Norfolk, police say

An initial investigation found the possible scene of the shooting on the 800 block of E. Olney Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Aug. 15, 2022.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man came into Sentara Leigh Hospital shortly after 8 a.m. with a gunshot wound. He's expected to be okay, and his name hasn't been released at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of East Olney Road, which is in the Calvert Square area.

At this time, there isn't any available suspect information.