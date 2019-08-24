NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was shot near Ikea Way late Friday night.

According to emergency dispatchers they received a call for someone with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1500 block of IKEA Way. The call came in at 11:45 p.m.

IKEA Norfolk was not open at the time of the shooting.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

An IKEA spokesperson shared the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our hearts are with the victim and family and we are all hoping for a swift recovery. The incident did not occur on IKEA Norfolk property. IKEA Norfolk was not open for business at the time of the incident. No customers or co-workers were involved nor were they on the IKEA Norfolk property when the incident occurred. Store management offered our security footage to the Norfolk Police to assist in their investigation."