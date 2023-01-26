Norfolk police need your help identifying this catalytic converter thief.

The theft happened at The Blackdog Cafe on Robin Hood Road on January 22.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story about thefts that aired on Nov. 18, 2022.

With the increase of catalytic converter thefts on the rise across Hampton Roads and the country, detectives need your help tracking down a suspect.

Police say that on Monday, they received a call right before 6 p.m. about a theft at 5360 Robin Hood Road, which is where The Blackdog Cafe is located.

Surveillance video showed that the theft had happened the day before, Sunday, around 11:30 a.m. on one of the business's catering vehicles.

Do you recognize the man in the video below?