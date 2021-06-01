Norfolk police recovered 920 guns in 2020 - only 52 ever reported stolen

It's an increase from the 791 guns recovered in 2019, and the 652 guns recovered in 2018.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department shared data Wednesday about gun recoveries from 2020.

The department recovered 920 guns from people who weren't supposed to have firearms, but only 52 guns were ever reported stolen.

It's an increase from the 791 guns recovered in 2019, and the 652 guns recovered in 2018.

In both 2018 and 2019, more than 70 guns were reported stolen, so this is a decrease in the level of community reporting.

Of the 920 guns police picked up last year, 102 were in the hands of felons.