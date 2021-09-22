Heavy police presence at Norfolk Waffle House after reports of a shooting

A 13News Now reporter on the scene saw a man with a bandage on his head taken into custody. It's not clear if he was arrested or charged with any crime.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a fight at the Waffle House on Ingleside Road.

The city's dispatch said there were calls for help at 1535 Ingleside Road Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for NPD said they were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. after a gun went off there.

Investigators think two men were physically fighting when a different man shot a gun, but the bullet didn't hit anyone.

13News Now reporter Angelo Vargas said he saw one person taken into custody at the scene. The man had a bandage on his head.

The police department said several suspects were in custody, and charges are pending in the case.

Police officers left the scene just after 10 a.m.

If you know anything that could help investigators look into this situation, call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.