Norfolk police search for man accused of using stolen credit cards

A release from police said this person has been caught on camera at multiple businesses since December 2020, using cards police say are stolen.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk police released a photo of a suspect they say is suspected of making purchases using stolen credit cards.

There is no one business he's said to frequent - police said he's been seen around the Norfolk area.

The Black man has a heart-shaped tattoo on his neck, under his left ear.

If you know who he might be, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.