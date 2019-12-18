NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said on Wednesday that it's looking for a man connected to homicide.

Hank L. Smith Jr., 40, is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on in the 6300 block of Sangamon Avenue. Police said 4-year-old Larkin Carr was found unconscious inside a home on Sangamon Avenue on November 12, 2018. A paramedic said the 4-year-old had no pulse and bruises on roughly 60 percent of his body.

Medics took the boy to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters where he was pronounced dead.

Smith is described as 5'10" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. His last known address is in the 800 block of Norview Avenue in Norfolk.

Search warrens from the case revealed that Smith is Carr's biological father.

A 14-year-old boy, who has been in custody since January of 2019 for previous offenses, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case.

In January 2019, the mother of the teenager, Catherine Seals, was also charged with child abuse and neglect. On May 1, a grand jury indicted Catherine Seals for the murder of the 4-year-old boy.

Seals was dating Carr's father, Hank Smith. Norfolk police said she would leave Carr in the care of her 14-year-old son sometimes.

Court documents said that neither the mother nor Larkin's dad was present when the abuse that led to the toddler's death took place. However, prosecutors alleged Seals knew about the ongoing abuse.